Stranded in Amazon after a plane crash, how 4 children survived on a bag of flour

Four Indigenous Huitoto children managed to endure for nearly six weeks in the treacherous Amazon rainforest after a tragic plane crash claimed the lives of the adults accompanying them thanks to a bag of flour.

The children, aged 13, 9, 4, and just 11 months old, were discovered alive by rescuers approximately three miles away from the crash site, 40 days after the Cessna plane went down due to mechanical failure. It was a bag of cassava flour that ultimately became their lifeline during this harrowing ordeal.

According to Fidencio Valencia, the children's uncle, "When the plane crashed, they took out [of the wreckage] a [bag of flour], and with that, they survived." Cassava flour, derived from the cassava plant, is a staple food in the region and provided vital sustenance for the children during their desperate struggle for survival.

Once the flour ran out, the resourceful youngsters resorted to eating seeds from familiar plants, showcasing their innate knowledge of the rainforest. Lesly Mucutuy, the eldest child, demonstrated incredible survival skills passed down by her grandmother. Using hair ribbons, she constructed a makeshift camp in the wilderness, ensuring the safety of her younger siblings.

Lesly had acquired valuable wisdom from her family elders, who engaged the children in survival games. Damaris Mucutuy, the children's aunt, shared, "When we played, we set up like little camps. Lesly knew what fruits she can't eat because there are many poisonous fruits in the forest. And she knew how to take care of a baby."

Despite enduring dehydration and insect bites, the children miraculously remained in stable condition. Social workers and tribal musicians have been providing them with care and support at a hospital in Bogota, Colombia. Their family members, military officials, and even President Gustavo Petro have visited them, commending their indomitable spirit and forecasting that their remarkable survival saga will leave an indelible mark on history.

General Pedro Sanchez, who spearheaded the rescue operation, remarked, "The minors were already very weak, and surely their strength was only enough to breathe or reach a small fruit to feed themselves or drink a drop of water in the jungle."

"The jungle saved them," President Petro said. "They are children of the jungle, and now they are also children of Colombia."