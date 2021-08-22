The media & advertising community bids adieu to Pradeep Guha

Image: Instagram/priyankachopra

Media stalwart Pradeep Guha passed away on Saturday, August 21 after battling with liver cancer in Mumbai. Guha was the managing director of 9X Media, a former president of Times of India Group and a former member of the board of directors of BCCL. His association with the Times Group lasted almost three decades. He was also former CEO of Zee Entertainment, where he held the leadership position from 2005 to 2008.

To those who knew him he was 'Boss' and ‘PG’. Described as a marketing mastermind, media maven, trendsetter, true legend and a stalwart of the media, entertainment and marketing industry, Guha has left a rich legacy in his work - some of the biggest brands in the media - and entertainment industry, and the people whose lives he touched. He was the producer of Bollywood movie ‘Fiza’, which released in 2000. He was also associated with the International Advertising Association (IAA) for over seven years.

Storyboard asked some leaders of the media and advertising industry to share their thoughts on Guha's contributions and impact on the industry.

The true adman

Meenakshi Menon, entrepreneur and founder, Spatial Access, on Guha - the man who was known for his wisdom, warmth, and off-colour jokes.

Pradeep Guha was not a man who suffered fools.

He was opinionated, innovative and someone who would go out on a limb for you, regardless of the consequences, if he believed in you.

Pradeep believed in a lot of things.

He believed in staying ahead of the pack not because they worried him but he liked the space to do his own thing.

He believed in supporting the ad industry despite the fact that ultimately it was the ad industry that dealt him the worst low blow.

He believed in taking positions on matters that impacted the larger group, the industry even though it resulted in hiccups in the world internal to his organisation.

Despite the internal pressures of the BCCL juggernaut Pradeep was able to navigate himself to an unassailable position both within and without.

I don't think the Jains ever realised how lucky they were to have Pradeep there. He built that business.

As you can guess I was a lifelong fan.

I experienced first-hand Pradeep’s generosity and largesse when he supported me at the launch of Carat, the first media independent in India.

The agency heads were all baying for my blood.

Pradeep and I Venkat (of Eenadu) were there to protect me.

To be the voices of reason.

Farewell my friend you will be missed, most of all for your wisdom and warmth and your off-colour jokes.

The man with acerbic wit

Tarun Rai, chairman and group CEO of Wunderman Thompson South Asia, talks about how Guha changed the way entertainment properties were built in the media side of the business.

Though I joined the TOI group much after Pradeep had left, the impact of his many years at the group was still evident. People who had worked with him spoke of him with a lot of respect and even a little bit of awe. For me, as the head of Worldwide Media, what was really impressive was how he had seen the potential of two magazine brands and helped make Femina Miss India and the Filmfare Awards into real massive entertainment properties. Our paths did cross on my return to advertising where he was active in the IAA. He had an amazing amount of energy and I loved his acerbic wit. The news of his passing away came as a huge shock. He will be missed by both the media as well as the advertising industries.

The passionate flag bearer of the ad industry

Shashi Sinha, chief executive officer of IPG Mediabrands India, on the ‘real star’ of ad shows.

Pradeep was a legend. I think he was one of the biggest flag bearers of the advertising industry in India. He looked at advertising from a different lens, and his ways of growing media businesses were completely different. Pradeep also got a lot of ad shows in India. His role in the India editions of Ad Asia, his support to the Ad Club, AAAI, IAA, and creating India’s visibility at Cannes Lions, were all driven by his passion for advertising. Many industry bodies and organisations will deeply feel his absence.