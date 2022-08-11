English
    Story of Swiggy delivery person on crutches moves internet, many offer help

    The man took up a delivery job after being fired from a cafe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 11, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
    A Swiggy customer shared the man's story in a LinkedIn post. (Image credit: Rohit Kumar Singh/LinkedIn)

    A recent social media post about a man with disability, who works as a Swiggy delivery agent to support his three children, moved many internet users, who responded with offers of help.

    The delivery executive’s story was shared on LinkedIn by a Bengaluru resident.

    The LinkedIn user, Rohit Kumar Singh, wrote that last Sunday, an order he placed on Swiggy was getting delayed. Impatient, he called the delivery executive assigned to him.

    Singh said the agent assured him in a comforting tone that he will deliver his order soon.

    He waited a few more minutes, but the delivery person did not arrive, compelling Singh to dial him again. From the other end of the line came more reassuring words.

    When Singh’s order finally arrived, he rushed out of his door, hoping to tell the delivery person how disappointed he was about the delay. But seeing who the delivery person was, it was the customer who felt like apologising.

    The delivery agent was, as Singh described, was man in his 40s “grey hair, trying to balance himself with crutches”.

    Singh said he immediately apologised to the delivery partner for making impatient calls. Then, he sought to know his story.

    The Swiggy delivery person told Singh he had lost his job at a café during the coronavirus pandemic. He added that he could not afford to raise all his children in Bengaluru.

    Moved by the delivery person’s story, Singh started an initiative to help him. His shared the man’s contact number and told his LinkedIn network they could make UPI transfers to him.

    “I am doing this only with his permission,” Singh wrote.

    Many users offered to help the delivery agent.

    “Courage comes in various forms, shapes and colours,” one user said. “Allow me to help. Please connect with me.”

    “I can give him a job in my cafe in Bangalore,” another comment read. “Please DM me his number. I will talk to him. Thanks.”

    “Please, please, keep us updated about him,” a third user wrote.

    Others offered to help the delivery agent with medical treatment.

    "Will get him checked at Bangalore first and see if he can get custom fit caliper," said a user named OP Choudhary. "If they can't do, we'll arrange a travel to Jaipur for him and get proper caliper. His leg issue is a bit difficult so individual attention is required. "
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:18 am
