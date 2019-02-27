App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stories about Harvard saying 2019 Kumbh Mela was better organised than 2014 FIFA World Cup false

The Harvard report being wrongly referred to spoke about the 2019 Kumbh Mela, which was organised by then UP CM Akhilesh Yadav

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Kumbh Mela, a Twitter post shared by one Abhishekh Mishra claimed: "Harvard University says Maha Kumbh Mela was better organised than 2014 FIFA World Cup."

It went viral, with thousands of retweets and likes. Soon, Twitter users began hailing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the neat job done.

However, as per an India Today report, the claims were fake. The Harvard University report being referred to is about the 2013 Kumbh Mela and not the present one.

'India Against Presstitutes' – A Facebook page shared a screenshot of an article reporting the same with the caption

“How many times have you see world appreciating an Indian tradition to this extent? This is an example of what true leaders can do! #ModiKumbhVisit".

The posts, both the one on Facebook and the one on Twitter, were shared multiple times thereon.

The report said that multiple other Facebook users such as Naveen Prakash Upadhyay, Mriganka Chakravarty, and Shubh Pandit had shared the viral message that read: “Harvard University says Maha Kumbh Mela was better organised than the 2014 FIFA World Cup, take a bow Yogi ji."

The truth is, that the original article was published on August 21, 2015. It talks about Harvard University comparing three mega-events -- FIFA World Cup 2014, Maha Kumbh 2013, and Commonwealth Games 2010. They concluded that among these, Kumbh was better managed.

The same was also published in 2015 by The Times of India, stating Harvard has recognised the successful management of Kumbh Mela 2013.

Incidentally, the 2013 Kumbh was organised by the then UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, so it would be unfair to credit present CM Yogi Adityanath for it.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 01:27 pm

