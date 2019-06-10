App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stop provoking great tigress Mamata : Shatrughan Sinha on Jai Shri Ram row

A couple of videos of Mamata reprimanding people shouting “Jai Shri Ram” on the streets had gone viral. She was mocked for her knee jerk reaction by many, while the BJP dubbed it as her angst over losing ground in Bengal.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha
Whatsapp

Extending his support to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool head Mamata Banerjee, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha said on Sunday that people should stop provoking her by chanting “Jai Shri Ram”.

In a series of tweets, the former BJP MLA backed Mamata for reacting to the religious slogan. The Bengal Chief Minister has been ridiculed and criticised by members of Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and the Left for reprimanding sloganeers in public.

Commenting on this, Sinha wrote, “enough is enough”.

“Politicizing in the name of religion is not advisable nor acceptable, as people want growth, development & progress. The entire nation is watching this disrespect to a lady of substance in the true sense,” he added.


Sinha had quit the BJP to join Congress just before the elections. He had expressed his high regard for Mamata earlier as well, after she organised a massive rally in Kolkata to bring all Opposition parties under one roof and fight the Lok Sabha polls jointly against the BJP.

Calling her a “great tigress”, he further said: “We all are bhakts of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna & also Maa Durga & Maa Kali. Why make a difficult situation even worse, else be prepared to receive a befitting reply from the people in general & masses of Bengal in particular.”

Later, to clarify her stance and back her actions, Mamata took to Facebook and wrote that her reaction to the slogans came as they were politically charged religious phrases. She said she doesn’t object to “Jai Shri Ram”, but objects to the way in which BJP workers were appropriating it to disturb peace in Bengal, by blurring the lines between religion and politics.

“I have no problem with political parties using any particular slogan in their rallies. Every political party has its own slogan. My party has Jai Hind and Vande Mataram, the Left has Inquilab Zindabad, but we respect each other,” she wrote in her post.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 05:04 pm

tags #India #Mamata Banerjee #Shatrughan Sinha #trends

