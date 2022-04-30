‘Stop hitting on me,' Elon Musk tells US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Elon Musk told Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to stop flirting with him after she slammed a "billionaire with an ego problem" without taking names.

“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, tweeted.

The Democratic New York Representative may not have taken Musk’s name in her scathing tweet, but Twitter users had little doubt she was referring to the Tesla chief when she spoke of “some billionaire with an ego problem” who “unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it.” Elon Musk has been in the news for striking a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

He responded to the critical tweet by teasing the US lawmaker. “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy,” Elon Musk wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez responded "I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok.” She deleted her tweet soon afterwards, as per several reports.

There are growing concerns that Musk’s stance on free speech could transform Twitter into a hub for hate speech. "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy,” Musk said while announcing his deal to acquire Twitter. A self-described free speech absolutist, Musk has promised to turn Twitter into a haven for free speech – but many are concerned his stance on content moderation could spell trouble for the microblogging platform.

A few celebrities, like actress Jameela Jamil, have already announced their decision to quit Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover.