'Stop calling your company a family': CEO's LinkedIn post sparks debate

When the CEO of a Sydney-based digital media agency shared a note on LinkedIn on stating why employees must avoid calling their company their “family", it sparked a debate with some people agreeing wholeheartedly with it while others claiming that their employers supported them even when their families didn't.

The week-old post by Hustlr CEO Daniel Abrahams has about 50,000 likes. It stated, “Stop calling your company ‘a family’. Parents don’t fire their children for poor performance, or lay them off to cut household costs when they’re struggling to put food on the table.”

“Focus on being a team, built on trust and respect, where every person feels valued. Ultimately, your company isn’t defined by your words, but by your actions.”

Reacting to this, Rumaizon AbdulMalik, CEO of a consulting group, commented, "Just because you have not had a company who cared for you beyond the work that you do, don't dismiss those who do treat their employees well."

"Family isn't just blood. We have friends who stood for us when even our family don't. And some of them could be your colleague or even your boss," he added. "I had a boss who believed in me, more than my mother did. I have had good work experience where we as a team, support each other and catch each others back."

Mel Stricker, who works with information security for a messaging company, wrote, "I have told this to people for years. No company (large or small) is looking out for your wellbeing. They are not nefarious just focused on getting the work done in order to stay in business and make a profit. This is not a bad thing it is the normal thing for a business."

"Some companies treat their employees better than others but most treat their employees in a neutral sense, they try to provide a work environment (workspace and benefits) that keeps their employees happy enough to stay and work hard. The only employee one can and should look out for is one's self."

