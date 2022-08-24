English
    Steve Jobs's Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly $700,000

    Associated Press
    August 24, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
    An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000.

    The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

    A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, the auctioneeer said.

    “There is no Apple-1 without this board — it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia,” said Bobby Livingston, RR's executive vice president.

    The board has been matched to Polaroid photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing the prototype in use. It was also examined and authenticated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, whose notarized 13-page report accompanied the sale.

    The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.

    Associated Press
