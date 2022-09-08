Steve Jobs’ daughter just took a dig at the new iPhone 14

Apple introduced four models in its iPhone 14 lineup on Wednesday. As with earlier years, the new generation of iPhones faced some criticism for lack of innovation. This year, however, a notable new voice joined the chorus of criticism against iPhone 14 – Eve Jobs, the daughter of the late Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs.

Eve Jobs, 24, took a dig at the new iPhone 14, implying that Apple was basically re-hashing earlier designs with each new generation of iPhones.

On Instagram Stories, she posted a meme that shows a man holding up a shirt that is identical to the one he is already wearing. “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today,” read the caption.

Image credit: evejobs/Instagram

Steve Jobs is widely regarded as a visionary who cofounded Apple in his parents’ garage in 1976. At the time of his death in 2011, Apple had grown into one of the world’s most valuable tech companies. He is credited with transforming the phone and personal computing industries, and many Apple fans today are of the opinion that innovation at the company came to a stop after his death.

The company's newest smartphone, the iPhone 14, costs $799 for the base model -- the same price as the current version, while a premium iPhone 14 Pro Max will go for $1,100.

The iPhone 14 price in India is set at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant. For iPhone 14 Plus, customers will have to shell out Rs 89,900 for the 128GB variant.

The iPhone 14 Pro will be priced at Rs 1,29,900 for India, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at Rs 1,39,900 (prices listed are for the base 128GB variant).