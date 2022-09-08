English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Steve Jobs’ daughter just took a dig at the new iPhone 14

    Eve Jobs, 24, took a dig at the new iPhone 14, implying that Apple was basically re-hashing earlier designs

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
    Image credit: evejobs/Instagram

    Image credit: evejobs/Instagram

    Apple introduced four models in its iPhone 14 lineup on Wednesday. As with earlier years, the new generation of iPhones faced some criticism for lack of innovation. This year, however, a notable new voice joined the chorus of criticism against iPhone 14 – Eve Jobs, the daughter of the late Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs.

    Eve Jobs, 24, took a dig at the new iPhone 14, implying that Apple was basically re-hashing earlier designs with each new generation of iPhones.

    On Instagram Stories, she posted a meme that shows a man holding up a shirt that is identical to the one he is already wearing. “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today,” read the caption.

    Eve Jobs Instagram story Image credit: evejobs/Instagram

    Steve Jobs is widely regarded as a visionary who cofounded Apple in his parents’ garage in 1976. At the time of his death in 2011, Apple had grown into one of the world’s most valuable tech companies. He is credited with transforming the phone and personal computing industries, and many Apple fans today are of the opinion that innovation at the company came to a stop after his death.

    Close

    Related stories

    The company's newest smartphone, the iPhone 14, costs $799 for the base model -- the same price as the current version, while a premium iPhone 14 Pro Max will go for $1,100.

    The iPhone 14 price in India is set at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant. For iPhone 14 Plus, customers will have to shell out Rs 89,900 for the 128GB variant.

    The iPhone 14 Pro will be priced at Rs 1,29,900 for India, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at Rs 1,39,900 (prices listed are for the base 128GB variant).
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #iPhone 14 #Steve Jobs
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 11:49 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.