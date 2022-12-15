GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ on â€˜The Ellen DeGeneres Showâ€™, dies by suicide at 40
Associated Press
Dec 15, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST
tWitch started his tenure at The Ellen Show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.
Stephen â€˜tWitchâ€™ Boss was a popular entertainer, and his death sparked an outpouring of shock and grief.
Associated Press
#Ellen DeGeneres
#Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
#The Ellen DeGeneres Show
first published: Dec 15, 2022 07:31 am