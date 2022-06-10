Stellar Wealth founder Gautam Baid received this feedback from Warren Buffett

Business magnate Warren Buffett, one of the world’s most successful investors, is someone millions turn to for advice and feedback. Gautam Baid, the founder of Stellar Wealth Partners, is among them.

In a tweet on June 9, Gautam Baid shared a letter he received from Buffett last year.

The Stellar Wealth boss said that since early 2021, he had been working on introducing the most “partner-centric structure” for his India equity fund in the US and Warren Buffett’s advice really helped him.

“I think the arrangement you describe is eminently fair,” Buffett wrote to Baid. “Incidentally, all of my original partners preferred this sort of arrangement to one that used DJIA (Dow Jones Industrial Average) or S&P 500 Index as the bogey. Good luck.”

The Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund is based on the original Buffett Partnership fee structure.

“The fund has a minimum investment ticket size of $250,000 and is only available to Accredited Investors in the US,” Stellar Wealth said on its website. “Investors in the fund pay no management fees, and we only get compensated for returns that exceed 6% annually, subject to a high-water mark provision”.

It added “Our zero-management fee structure and fund manager’s significant investment in the fund leads to a highly-aligned partnership. The fund seeks to preserve capital and achieve long term capital appreciation with controlled risk by focusing on the margin of safety of an investment.”

Stellar wealth said it focused on three key areas. “Our long-term returns to families and institutions that entrust us with their capital; 2) our underwriting quality (individual stock selection and portfolio management); and 3) the quality of our investor base.”