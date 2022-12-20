Stay at the ‘world’s largest’ wine bottle in Rajasthan for Rs. 3,300 per night

(Image: agoda.com)

A wine bottle can be your next getaway. Not to drink from - to sleep in. A massive 28-foot-long by 11-foot-wide wine bottle structure in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh can now be your roof for a night for a little over Rs 3,300.

Dubbed as the “world’s largest wine bottle,” the structure is painted red on the outside wrapped with lights. But inside, it’s a whole new space. Three bedrooms, an aquarium and a bamboo hut themed dining area take up the whole bottle.

All three bedrooms have different interiors, lights being the focal point. The second bedroom has an alcohol theme, with a wall covered in lit-up beer bottles. The third one is a more romantic one with bathtubs and roses.

The structure stands atop the terrace of a property that is most likely the rest of the hotel and houses other rooms, restaurant and lobby. The space right outside the wine bottle has been transformed into a roof-top seating area.

The property, called “Bottle House” can be booked on Airbnb for a one-night stay for approximately Rs 3,300 but rates can vary from time to time.