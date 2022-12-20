English
    Stay at the ‘world’s largest’ wine bottle in Rajasthan for Rs. 3,300 per night

    Dubbed as the “world’s largest wine bottle,” the structure is painted red on the outside wrapped with lights.

    December 20, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
    (Image: agoda.com)

    A wine bottle can be your next getaway. Not to drink from - to sleep in. A massive 28-foot-long by 11-foot-wide wine bottle structure in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh can now be your roof for a night for a little over Rs 3,300.

    Dubbed as the “world’s largest wine bottle,” the structure is painted red on the outside wrapped with lights. But inside, it’s a whole new space. Three bedrooms, an aquarium and a bamboo hut themed dining area take up the whole bottle.

    All three bedrooms have different interiors, lights being the focal point. The second bedroom has an alcohol theme, with a wall covered in lit-up beer bottles. The third one is a more romantic one with bathtubs and roses.

    The structure stands atop the terrace of a property that is most likely the rest of the hotel and houses other rooms, restaurant and lobby. The space right outside the wine bottle has been transformed into a roof-top seating area.

    The property, called “Bottle House” can be booked on Airbnb for a one-night stay for approximately Rs 3,300 but rates can vary from time to time.
