Stay-at-home daughter turns spending parents' money into a 'job', uses Rs 40 lakh/day

(Image credit: @therealsahd)

Roma Abdesselam calls herself a "professional stay-at-home daughter" with a serious job -- spending her parents' money on buying luxury items. The 26-year-old spends approximately $50,000 (about Rs 40 lakh) per day on the "job".

“I’ve turned spending (my parents’) money as a stay-at-home daughter into a job, and that’s been very, very fun for me,” a giggling Abdesselam told The New York Post.

While the New Yorker refused to reveal what her parents do for a living, she does share the details of her shopping spree on social media. One day, she splurged more than $50,000 during a single visit to Bergdorfs Goodman.

Abdesselam also told the publication that her parents have cut her off financially because of her "job", but added that their cash bans never last long.

Videos of her spending thousands on luxury items shared on social media have amassed over 15 million views, reported the publication.

Abdesselam, however, told the publication that her posts are meant to display her “self-deprecating, satirical” sense of humor.

Prior to the pandemic she was also planning to launch a skincare line. Now, apart from spending a small fortune daily on high fashion brands, Abdesselam is charging costly facials, feasts, Pilates classes, facials and vacations to her parents’ Amex cards.

“Every day I wake up in the morning, have breakfast, go to a (Rs 47,400) workout class and go shopping with my girlfriends at Bergdorf’s,” she told The New York Post. “And that’s my life being unemployed.”