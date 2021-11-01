Statement quoting Dr Devi Shetty on Puneeth Rajkumar's death is fake, says Narayana Health

After reports emerged that Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a heart attack two hours after his workout session, a quote attributed to renowned heart surgeon and Chairman and Executive Director of Narayana Health, Dr Devi Shetty, went viral on WhatsApp and social media platforms.

The viral WhatsApp forward quotes Shetty saying that lately many celebrities, including Puneeth Rajkumar, have died "because of doing too much to be fit".

Obituary | Puneeth Rajkumar: One of the most beloved Kannada actors

However, Narayana Health in a statement said that the message was falsely attributed to Shetty.

Replying to a Twitter user, the hospital group said, "NH would like to clarify that this forwarded message, supposedly from Dr. Devi Shetty, is fake and did not originate from his office. Any reference or attribution made to him is incorrect."

Puneeth, youngest of the five children of thespian and matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar, passed away at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29.

Several political dignitaries including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, several of his cabinet colleagues, former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, and Siddaramaiah, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, host of film personalities and members of the Rajkumar family, were among those who paid their last respects to the departed actor.

Puneeth was accorded full state honours, as the police band played the national anthem and police personnel fired three rounds in the air, followed by two minutes of silence as a mark of respect.