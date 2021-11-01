MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Statement quoting Dr Devi Shetty on Puneeth Rajkumar's death is fake, says Narayana Health

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29.

Moneycontrol News
November 01, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST

After reports emerged that Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a heart attack two hours after his workout session, a quote attributed to renowned heart surgeon and Chairman and Executive Director of Narayana Health, Dr Devi Shetty, went viral on WhatsApp and social media platforms.

The viral WhatsApp forward quotes Shetty saying that lately many celebrities, including Puneeth Rajkumar, have died "because of doing too much to be fit".

Obituary | Puneeth Rajkumar: One of the most beloved Kannada actors

However, Narayana Health in a statement said that the message was falsely attributed to Shetty.

Replying to a Twitter user, the hospital group said, "NH would like to clarify that this forwarded message, supposedly from Dr. Devi Shetty, is fake and did not originate from his office. Any reference or attribution made to him is incorrect."

Puneeth, youngest of the five children of thespian and matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar, passed away at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29.

Close

Related stories

Several political dignitaries including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, several of his cabinet colleagues, former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, and Siddaramaiah, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, host of film personalities and members of the Rajkumar family, were among those who paid their last respects to the departed actor.

Puneeth was accorded full state honours, as the police band played the national anthem and police personnel fired three rounds in the air, followed by two minutes of silence as a mark of respect.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Puneeth Rajkumar #trending
first published: Nov 1, 2021 12:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.