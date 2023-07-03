This startup has made it compulsory for employees to take 20 leaves every year

Director of People Operations at Go Nimbly Kyle Lacy said that employees had been requesting for a more "flexible plan" with regards to leaves for a long time. (Photo credit: linkedin.com/kyletlacy).

For employees to continously deliver results at his workplace, it is important to have a leave policy that allows them to take time off from work, as and when required.

A United States-based startup named Go Nimbly decided to adopt a leave policy in their firm which made it mandatory for employees to take 20 leaves every year.

Writing on LinkedIn, Director of People Operations at Go Nimbly Kyle Lacy said that employees had been requesting for a more "flexible plan" with regards to leaves for a long time and after multiple requests, the company decided to take action on the requests.

"We designed a new plan and made sure to include a few important things:

•We’re explicit in the minimum number of days an employee should take per year (>20)

•We adjusted our incentive plans to align with the new time off policy (ex: employees can take 1 week off per quarter and still easily hit their quarterly target, they can also take 2-3x than that and still be on track to achieve a % of the quarterly bonus)," Lacy wrote.

"We set up a workflow to monitor the time taken during a quarter and flag it’s below the minimum amount (s/o to Rippling)

•We kept Parental Leave as a separate plan

•We asked a few employees to review and provide more feedback before officially rolling it out," he added.

The consequence of the new policy was that time off usage had risen by 19 per cent in comparison to the previous quarter.

"We rolled out the policy like any other major change and continued to test for feedback via pulse surveys throughout the quarter. Today, we’re sitting at 94% Agree/Strongly Agree with the statement “I’m happy with our Flexible Time Off Policy” (the remaining 6% are Neutral).

Time off usage has increased by 19% compared to last quarter and by 28% when compared to Q2 2022 (and adjusted for changes in headcount)," he wrote.

He concluded the post by stating that he slept well in the night and emphasised the importance of sleep hygiene.