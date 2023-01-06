Startup founder attends meeting while getting a haircut, Twitter schools him: 'Peak stupidity'

A start-up founder said he has unlocked “peak productivity” after he attended a meeting while getting a haircut. Sharing a photo of himself at the salon, Tanay Pratap, a former Microsoft executive and the founder and CEO at Invact Metaversity, also said the staff even stopped the music for him to take the meeting.

“Peak productivity unlocked today. Took meeting while getting a haircut. The staff were the sweetest to stop music while I took the meeting. Startups are not for everyone. The only time you get when you’re not working is while you’re sleeping,” Pratap wrote drawing flak from Twitter users who called him an “attention seeker”.

A user picked up on his sleeping comment and said he should not sleep then.

“Wo bhi band kar do.. sleep is for the weak, right? (Stop that too. Sleep is for the weak, right?)” to which Pratap responded that he wants to.

“I want to give it up. But there’s no way to do it physically. I feel sleep is the most wasteful activity we engage in,” he responded.

Another user called it “clownery” and advised him to get a haircut while sleeping. To this, a different user responded with a famous still from the movie “3 idiots” where ‘Virus’ gets a shave while taking a powernap.

One user wrote: “If I need to have a meeting with 30% of my attention lost over a scissor next to my head, then it was probably worth a text.”

More comments followed, almost all negative.

“Could have scheduled the meeting and haircut at different times in place of disturbing everyone who was at the salon to get a haircut while listening to soft mellow music,” said one.

“Don't get a haircut and waste time. Let it grow!! Also, cut down on sleep. Eat once a day. Don't waste time peeing, catheterize yourself!! You'll save a lot of time,” said another.

“This is peak stupidity,” read a brief comment. “This is the opposite of “productivity”- if you are unable to manage your time to the extent of not being able for take a haircut like a normal person that tells me that you’re being inefficient,” another user wrote. Pratap’s tweet was viewed over 2 lakh times but only 363 “liked” it.

