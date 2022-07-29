Start-up founder who drives auto: Twitter users share peak Bengaluru moments

(Representational image)

It is only in Bengaluru that you will come across start-up founders in the most unlikely places.

A Twitter used recently shared how a conversation with her auto driver revealed that he was doing research to set up a transportation-related start-up.

"He works as an auto driver at night to understand the commute problem in Bangalore better," the user, Rishika Seth, said.



Just took an auto in #Bangalore and my driver is a STARTUP FOUNDER. Still in research phase but in transportation industry. He works as an auto driver at night to understand the commute problem in Bangalore better

MY MIND IS BLOWN

My @peakbengaluru & I think it’s unbeatable

— Rishita Singh (@rishiitaaa) July 28, 2022

She described the encounter as her "peak Bengaluru moment".

Responding to her tweet, Peak Bengaluru, a Twitter account that shares stories unique to the city, said: "About time!".

Others spoke about their love for Bengaluru. "(The city) never fails to amaze you," Seth said in response to them.

"Typical Bengaluru," another person wrote. "The constant hustle with no bustle in all the chaos is incredible to behold."































Not only do you find start-up founders driving autos in Bengaluru, you might also come across bike riders who are software developers.



Nikhil Seth, a mobile developer, tweeted that he met a Rapido driver who worked with Microsoft and drives on weekends just to talk to people.

































My Rapido Driver today was an SDET at Microsoft & he told me that he drives just to talk to people and as a hobby on weekends. @peakbengaluru — Nikhil Seth (@NikhilSSeth) July 24, 2022

A Twitter user suggested a bargain. "You give him five stars, he will give you a referral," they said.