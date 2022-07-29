English
    Start-up founder who drives auto: Twitter users share peak Bengaluru moments

    Moments unique to the start-up city.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
    (Representational image)

    It is only in Bengaluru that you will come across start-up founders in the most unlikely places.

    A Twitter used recently shared how a conversation with her auto driver revealed that he was doing research to set up a transportation-related start-up.

    "He works as an auto driver at night to understand the commute problem in Bangalore better," the user, Rishika Seth, said. 

     

    She described the encounter as her "peak Bengaluru moment".

    Responding to her tweet, Peak Bengaluru, a Twitter account that shares stories unique to the city, said: "About time!".

    Others spoke about their love for Bengaluru. "(The city) never fails to amaze you," Seth said in response to them.

    "Typical Bengaluru," another person wrote. "The constant hustle with no bustle in all the chaos is incredible to behold."
















    Not only do you find start-up founders driving autos in Bengaluru, you might also come across bike riders who are software developers.


    Nikhil Seth, a mobile developer, tweeted that he met a Rapido driver who worked with Microsoft and drives on weekends just to talk to people.















     

    A Twitter user suggested a bargain. "You give him five stars, he will give you a referral," they said. 

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Microsoft #Twitter
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 11:13 am
