Man uses this trick to buy Rs 400 coffee from Starbucks for Rs 190

A man recently managed to get a coffee from Starbucks worth Rs 400 for less than half the price. No, there wasn't a discount offer. Wildlife photographer Sandeep Mall just walked into the outlet, took a seat, and then ordered his coffee via the Zomato app for only Rs 190.

Sharing on Twitter how he managed to pull it off, Mall wrote, "Sitting at Starbucks - coffee for 400. Zomato deal for same coffee 190. Ordered Zomato with the address of Starbucks. The Zomato guy picks up and gives me to my table at Starbucks." He added that he himself was amazed at how easily he could work it out.



Sitting at Starbucks - coffee for 400. Zomato deal for same coffee 190. Ordered Zomato with address of Starbucks. The Zomato guy picks up and gives me to my table at Starbuck. ये वाला business अपनी अक्ल से completely out of course है।

The tweet has garnered more than a million views and has piqued a number of users' curiosity.

"What was the delivery guy's reaction?" asked one Twitter user while another commented, "Looks like someone found a way to get coffee at half the price and with home delivery too! Who needs business acumen when you've got Zomato skills?"

A few Twitter users also marveled at Mall's courage to try out the trick at the Starbucks outlet, while a few others shared similar experiences.

"I laughed so hard and literally spilled my coffee. Good that it was not that expensive," wrote SM Avtaar of an Introvert (@Lady_nishaaa).



I could only save 60 ₹ by doing it even though I have Zomato gold pic.twitter.com/p0PuxghGPL

Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) wrote, "Used to do the same for a few restaurants in Mumbai. In fact, there was a small egg-themed restaurant in Lower Parel (Mumbai) which we were very loyal to. He used to tell us 'Sir, place an order through Swiggy or Zomato, you'll get a good deal'."

