 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Watch: Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan serves customers

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

Laxman Narasimhan, who was raised in Pune, India, will officially take over as Starbucks CEO in April, succeeding Howard Schultz.

Laxman Narasimhan is a hands-on boss.

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan is a hands-on boss, who, for a deep understanding of the business, has trained at over 30 stores across 12 countries.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Narasimhan said he spent five months learning from thousands of Starbucks employees around the world and had achieved certification as a barista.

"I am now a certified barista following a 40-hour training designed to give me the hands-on experience of the joy and challenges that come with the front-line job," he wrote.  "Additionally, I have visited and engaged with partners in our plants and distribution centers, as well as with our geographic and licensed business partners. I’ve also spent time with our partners in the support centers around the world."

Also read: Starbucks picks Laxman Narasimhan as next CEO with $1.3-million annual package