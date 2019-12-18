App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Star named 'Bibha' to honour first woman scholar at Tata Institute

Bibha Chowdhuri’s name might have faded into oblivion over the years, but her contributions to the scientific community haven’t.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (NASA)
Representational Image (NASA)

A star located about 340 lightyears away from us has just been named after ‘Bibha’ to honour the first woman researcher and faculty at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in 1949.

The burning ball of gas in the constellation Sextans was named after pioneering Indian scientist Bibha Chowdhuri.

The yellow-white dwarf star’s exoplanet has been named Santamasa, a Sanskrit word which means “clouded”. Bibha, on the other hand, translates to ‘a light beam’.

Close

The names of the celestial bodies were announced by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), an organisation based in Paris, which named 111 other exoplanets and host stars.

related news

Bibha Chowdhuri’s name might have faded into oblivion over the years, but her contributions to the scientific community haven’t. Not only was she one of the first particle and cosmic ray scientists in the country, but she also assisted a Nobel Prize winner in research done on particle physics.

Her name was shortlisted after considering 1,700 entries sent in multiple Indian languages as a part of a nationwide competition called Name ExoWorlds India. The suggestions were invited by IAU and the Astronomical Society of India for the star that was earlier referred to as HD 86081, as per a report by The Times of India.

The proposal to name the star after the Indian scientist was sent by Ananyo Bhattacharya, a 20-year-old student of Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology in Surat. The exoplanet’s name was suggested by Vidyasagar Daud, a 13-year-old school student.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #India #science #trends

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.