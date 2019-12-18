Star named 'Bibha' to honour first woman scholar at Tata Institute

A star located about 340 lightyears away from us has just been named after ‘Bibha’ to honour the first woman researcher and faculty at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in 1949.

The burning ball of gas in the constellation Sextans was named after pioneering Indian scientist Bibha Chowdhuri.

The yellow-white dwarf star’s exoplanet has been named Santamasa, a Sanskrit word which means “clouded”. Bibha, on the other hand, translates to ‘a light beam’.

The names of the celestial bodies were announced by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), an organisation based in Paris, which named 111 other exoplanets and host stars.

Bibha Chowdhuri’s name might have faded into oblivion over the years, but her contributions to the scientific community haven’t. Not only was she one of the first particle and cosmic ray scientists in the country, but she also assisted a Nobel Prize winner in research done on particle physics.

Her name was shortlisted after considering 1,700 entries sent in multiple Indian languages as a part of a nationwide competition called Name ExoWorlds India. The suggestions were invited by IAU and the Astronomical Society of India for the star that was earlier referred to as HD 86081, as per a report by The Times of India.