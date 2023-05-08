Woman with constant burping issue diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer

A CT scan revealed that Bailey McBreen was suffering from stage 3 colon cancer and a tumour which was obstructing her large intestine. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Metropoles).

A woman in the United States stated that she could not stop burping and later realised that she was carrying a symptom of stage 3 cancer.

25-year-old Bailey McBreen from Florida started to burp frequently-as high as 10 times-in 2021 and after not considering medical help for a while, decided to consult the doctors after it progressed to acid reflux stage and even caused stomach cramps.

"The first sign something was wrong - although I didn't know it at the time - was when I began excessively burping. I would burp 5-10 times a day. This was not normal for me," she told NeedToKnow.

McBreen further revealed that later on, she started to experience pain and even lost her appetite. A CT scan revealed that she was suffering from stage 3 colon cancer and a tumour which was obstructing her large intestine.

"I never thought it could be linked to such a horrible disease. It truly was an out-of-body experience. I remember the first thing I could say was, 'I am not ready to die.' Never in a million years did I think that any vague symptom I had was actually stage 3 colon cancer," McBreen said.

"Excessive burping isn't your textbook sign of colon cancer - but my oncologist told me that it was likely the start of my symptoms. GERD was a symptom in my case because my tumor was slowly causing a complete bowel obstruction," she said.

As per People, post her diagnosis, McBreen had emergency surgery to remove the tumour and was currently undergoing chemotherapy until the end of August.

McBreen's cousin Courtney Knepp has started a fund-raiser campaign and shared a post, revealing how she was healthy and fit and was about to get married in December.

"I'm at a loss. My family is at a loss. Bailey is at a loss. My baby cousin, Bailey was just diagnosed with stage three colon cancer, at 24 years young. She’s amazingly healthy, fit, smart, beautiful and hardworking. She’s to get married in December to the love of her life, her high school sweet heart, Caden," he wrote.

