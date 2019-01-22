App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 04:08 PM IST

Staff fraud costs Chinese drone maker DJI $150 million: Report

The Chinese dronemaker said employees inflating the cost of parts for personal gains may have caused corruption

Representational image
Representational image
The world’s largest drone manufacturer, DJI on Monday announced that it had found some of its employees involved in a fraud that could have cost the company $150 million. The Chinese dronemaker said employees inflating the cost of parts for personal gains may have caused corruption.

The Chinese civilian drone maker said that 45 of its employees were involved in the fraud of which 29 have been fired. The remaining 16 were detained and arrested by the police. The company in its internal memo stated that it suspects more than 100 people are involved in the case and they will be facing jail time. DJI president Luo Zhenhua spoke to Chinese online media outlet The Paper in December and revealed that the company posted revenue of 18 billion yuan in 2017, 80 percent of which came from outside of China. The initial investigation is just "the tip of the iceberg," the spokeswoman said. According to the memo, staffers charged 20 percent more for the parts for personal financial gains. The spokesperson further said that an anti-corruption unit had been established to conduct further investigations.

The incident raises questions about the financial management of one of China's best-known technology firms, which sells drones worth billions of dollars around the world each year. This is also one of the largest corruption cases where a Chinese company is involved. 

CEO Frank Wang, who founded the startup in 2006 while studying at a university in Hong Kong, was named the first "drone billionaire" by Forbes. The company has fired over 14,000 employees and is the global leader in the consumer drone market. Its competitor GoPro, which had launched its drone Karma, quit the market last year citing regulation issues and extremely competitive market
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #DJI #Technology #trends

