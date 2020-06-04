App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stadium-sized asteroid to zoom past Earth on June 6: NASA

However, NASA scientists have assured that it does not have the potential to cause any damage

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

An asteroid as big as a stadium is supposed to zoom past the Earth on June 6, 2020. However, scientists at the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have assured that it will swing by at a safe distance of three million miles.

This means, the space rock is at least 13 times farther away from the earth than the moon and does not have the potential to cause any damage as its path may vary by hardly 125 miles, reported the USA Today. However, the object has featured in NASA’s “close approach” list.

The asteroid named 2002 NN4 is more than 1,000 feet across and is travelling at a speed of more than 20,000 mph.

Close

Derek Buzasi, Physics professor, Florida Gulf Coast University, said had this asteroid hit the earth, the result would have been catastrophic. He also said that 2002 NN4 is as big as a football stadium.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Options Trading Simplified webinar by Mr. Vishal B. Malkan. Watch Now!

related news

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #asteroid #National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Former Chinese soccer player Hao Haidong allies with party critic

Former Chinese soccer player Hao Haidong allies with party critic

European Central Bank nearly doubles coronavirus pandemic support scheme

European Central Bank nearly doubles coronavirus pandemic support scheme

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists: Report

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists: Report

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.