Stadium-sized asteroid to zoom past Earth on June 6: NASA

An asteroid as big as a stadium is supposed to zoom past the Earth on June 6, 2020. However, scientists at the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have assured that it will swing by at a safe distance of three million miles.

This means, the space rock is at least 13 times farther away from the earth than the moon and does not have the potential to cause any damage as its path may vary by hardly 125 miles, reported the USA Today. However, the object has featured in NASA’s “close approach” list.

The asteroid named 2002 NN4 is more than 1,000 feet across and is travelling at a speed of more than 20,000 mph.

Derek Buzasi, Physics professor, Florida Gulf Coast University, said had this asteroid hit the earth, the result would have been catastrophic. He also said that 2002 NN4 is as big as a football stadium.



