Stability AI co-founder claims he was 'tricked' into selling 15% stake at the unicorn for $100

Cyrus Hodes, the co-founder of artificial intelligence start-up Stability AI, has filed a lawsuit against the company and its chief executive, Emad Mostaque, alleging fraud. Hodes claims that he was defrauded into selling his 15% stake in the company for a mere $100, just three months before Stability AI reached a staggering $1 billion market valuation.

In a complaint filed at the San Francisco federal court, Hodes asserts that Mostaque convinced him that Stability AI was "essentially worthless" at the time, despite the fact that Mostaque himself was working on a image generator known as Stable Diffusion, which would later become immensely popular.

Furthermore, Hodes alleges that Stability AI and Mostaque deliberately withheld information about their discussions with venture capital firms, which would have undoubtedly affected the value of his stake in the company, before he sold it in October 2021 and May 2022.

According to the complaint, Stability AI secured $101 million in financing in August of last year, valuing the London-based startup at an impressive $1 billion. More recently, the company has been actively seeking funding at a valuation of $4 billion. Hodes argues that Mostaque's conduct "epitomizes corporate greed at its worst and simply shocks the conscience."

In response to the lawsuit, Stability AI issued a statement via email, stating, "The suit is without merit and we will aggressively defend our position." The company had previously announced the financing in October.

Cyrus Hodes, a self-proclaimed "world-renowned thought leader" in artificial intelligence, is a former adviser to the United Arab Emirates and served as the artificial intelligence program director at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Hodes claims to have dedicated countless hours to Stability AI since early 2020, including working on a project aimed at aiding governments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, albeit unsuccessfully.

Hodes is seeking the restoration of his 15% stake in Stability AI, in addition to punitive damages for the alleged fraud committed by the defendants and Mostaque's alleged breach of fiduciary duty.

Stability AI describes itself as the "world's leading open-source generative AI company" and its technology is open to the public.

Bloomberg News reported that Stability AI encountered difficulties in raising funds at a $4 billion valuation, ultimately securing less than $25 million in a convertible note offering.