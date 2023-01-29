 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rare painting, found stained with bird droppings in a shed, sells for over 3 million

Jan 29, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

Forgotten with time, how a 17th century piece was brought back into art discussions.

Anthony van Dyck study for "St Jerome". (Image credit: Sotheby's)

A rare 17th century art piece, rediscovered in a farm shed in a neglected condition, has fetched over $3 million at a recent Sotheby's auction.

The painting, of an old man seated on a stool, belongs to the Belgian painter Anthony van Dyck. It was a figure study for his famous painting "St Jerome".

The piece is prized since it is only one of the two large studies that the painter created from live models.

Van Dyck likely crafted the piece between 1615 and 1618. It languished in a farm, neglected and stained with bird droppings, till it was rediscovered in New York the late 20th century.