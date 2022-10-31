Sriram Krishnan is ‘helping’ Elon Musk with Twitter. 5 points about him

Elon Musk has roped in Indian-born Sriram Krishnan to help work on Twitter after he became the "Chief Twit" of the micro-blogging site last week.

On Monday, Krishnan revealed that he's helping the tech billionaire with Twitter "temporarily". "Now that the word is out: I’m helping out

Elon Musk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen," Krishnan tweeted with a photo of the Twitter office in Sanfrancisco.

Here are five things to know about Sriram Krishnan:

1.) Sriram Krishnan is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) which is venture capital fund that invests in crypto and web3 startups.

2.) He was a former top executive from Facebook and Snap, and was hired by Twitter as its senior director of product in September 2017.

3.) Krishnan had left Facebook in February 2016 to help lead advertising efforts at Snapchat's parent company Snap. He quit Snap in February 2017.

4.) Apart from web3 and startups, Sriram Krishnan is also passionate about cryptocurrency and often shares insights about it on his YouTube channel. He also hosts podcasts with wife Aarthi Ramamurthy.

5.) He also led led product and engineering teams at Microsoft. And while he's helping Musk with Twitter, Sriram Krishnan will continue with his "day job" at a16z.

