National Mathematics Day 2022: History, significance and date

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

National Mathematics Day honours legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

December 22 marks the birth anniversary of Indian mathematician  Srinivasa Ramanujan and is celebrated as National Mathematics Day. Ramanujan is regarded as one of the greatest mathematicians of all time, whose legacy includes as many as 4,000 theorems.

Born in 1887 in what is now Tamil Nadu, Ramanujan did most of his research in the United Kingdom. He was the first Indian to become a fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge and the second Indian member of the Royal Society.

His contributions extend to the fields of number theory, mathematical analysis, continued fractions and infinite series.

The mathematical genius died young, the year after he returned home from the UK. He was 32.

He has been remembered over the years through many events highlighting his accomplishments.

In 2011, during the celebrations of Ramanujan's 125th birth anniversary, Manmohan Singh, who then the prime minister, announced that December 22 will be celebrated annually as National Mathematics Day in his honour.