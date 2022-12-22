National Mathematics Day 2022: History, significance and date

Srinivasa Ramanujan.

December 22 marks the birth anniversary of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan and is celebrated as National Mathematics Day. Ramanujan is regarded as one of the greatest mathematicians of all time, whose legacy includes as many as 4,000 theorems.

Born in 1887 in what is now Tamil Nadu, Ramanujan did most of his research in the United Kingdom. He was the first Indian to become a fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge and the second Indian member of the Royal Society.

His contributions extend to the fields of number theory, mathematical analysis, continued fractions and infinite series.

The mathematical genius died young, the year after he returned home from the UK. He was 32.

He has been remembered over the years through many events highlighting his accomplishments.

In 2011, during the celebrations of Ramanujan's 125th birth anniversary, Manmohan Singh, who then the prime minister, announced that December 22 will be celebrated annually as National Mathematics Day in his honour.

"India has a long and glorious tradition of mathematics that we need to encourage and nurture," Singh had said during his speech in Chennai. "I hope these steps will help in providing the additional impetus to the study of mathematics in our country, apart from making our people more aware of the work of Ramanujan."

"Indeed, Srinivas Ramanujan's genius was ranked by the English mathematician G. H. Hardy in the same class as giants like Euler, Gauss, Archimedes and Isaac Newton," he added. "While we rightly claim Ramanujan as one of our own, he equally belonged to all humanity like the other great men and women in any sphere of human thought."

Many books have been written on Ramanujan, the most prominent one being Robert Kanigel's The Man Who Knew Infinity (1991).

The book inspired a 2016 movie of the same name, starring British actor Dev Patel as Ramanujan.