Sridhar Vembu’s Mexican meal with the founder of California Burrito

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu on Tuesday enjoyed a Mexican meal at California Burrito with the founder of the restaurant chain, Bert Mueller. After eating at a Bengaluru outlet of the popular Mexican chain, he reminisced about his “bootstrap” days of living in California and subsisting on burritos.

“Lunch at a California Burrito outlet in Bengaluru with the founder of the chain Bert Mueller, who came to India as a student and founded the chain,” wrote Vembu, sharing two pictures with Mueller. From its small beginnings, California Burrito has now grown into a restaurant chain with more than 50 outlets in several major cities of India, he added.

“Now the chain has over 50 outlets across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and New Delhi NCR. Great food and a fantastic business built by Bert!” wrote Sridhar Vembu.

In a follow-up tweet this morning, Vembu, 54, recalled living in a Mexican neighbourhood of San Jose in California, where a neighbourhood, family-run eatery would sell giant burritos that would serve as both his lunch and dinner.

“In 1996, during the early bootstrap days, I lived in a Mexican neighborhood in San Jose, Calif. There was a small family run eatery there, which would advertise "Burritos as big as your head" for $5,” he wrote. “I would have half for lunch & save half for dinner. #CaliforniaBurrito memories.”



Bert Mueller, the founder of California Burrito, arrived in India in 2010. According to Forbes, the American student stayed back to open a Mexican food business in India – opening the first California Burrito outlet in Bengaluru in 2012.