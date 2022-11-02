Sridhar Vembu’s Mexican meal with the founder of California Burrito

Sridhar Vembu with Bert Mueller at a California Burrito outlet (Image credit: @svembu/Twitter)

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu on Tuesday enjoyed a Mexican meal at California Burrito with the founder of the restaurant chain, Bert Mueller. After eating at a Bengaluru outlet of the popular Mexican chain, he reminisced about his “bootstrap” days of living in California and subsisting on burritos.

“Lunch at a California Burrito outlet in Bengaluru with the founder of the chain Bert Mueller, who came to India as a student and founded the chain,” wrote Vembu, sharing two pictures with Mueller. From its small beginnings, California Burrito has now grown into a restaurant chain with more than 50 outlets in several major cities of India, he added.



Lunch at a California Burrito outlet in Bengaluru with the founder of the chain Burt Mueller, who came to India as a student and founded the chain. Now the chain has over 50 outlets across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and New Delhi NCR.

Great food and a fantastic business built by Burt! pic.twitter.com/ZjFdf6btmr — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) November 1, 2022

“Now the chain has over 50 outlets across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and New Delhi NCR. Great food and a fantastic business built by Bert!” wrote Sridhar Vembu

In a follow-up tweet this morning, Vembu, 54, recalled living in a Mexican neighbourhood of San Jose in California, where a neighbourhood, family-run eatery would sell giant burritos that would serve as both his lunch and dinner.

“In 1996, during the early bootstrap days, I lived in a Mexican neighborhood in San Jose, Calif. There was a small family run eatery there, which would advertise "Burritos as big as your head" for $5,” he wrote. “I would have half for lunch & save half for dinner. #CaliforniaBurrito memories.”



In 1996, during the early bootstrap days, I lived in a Mexican neighborhood in San Jose, Calif. There was a small family run eatery there, which would advertise "Burritos as big as your head" for $5. I would have half for lunch & save half for dinner. #CaliforniaBurrito memories! — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) November 1, 2022



Bert Mueller, the founder of California Burrito, arrived in India in 2010. According to Forbes, the American student stayed back to open a Mexican food business in India – opening the first California Burrito outlet in Bengaluru in 2012.