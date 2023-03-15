 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sridhar Vembu says he faced 'vicious' online trolling over row with estranged wife

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Mar 15, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

Sridhar Vembu's tweet comes a day after he refuted claims made by Forbes magazine alleging that he abandoned his soon-to-be ex-wife and their special needs son.

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu said, 'What the mob doesn't get is it only makes me stronger.'

Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu on Wednesday said that he faced 'vicious' online trolling and thanked his supporters for having his back. This comes days after reports of his row with his estranged wife Pramila Srinivasan were published.

"I am truly grateful for the outpouring of support. Thank you," Vembu tweeted. "I am also thankful that I got free real-time training on how to face a vicious online mob. What the mob doesn't get is it only makes me stronger. And I will continue my work."

Sridhar Vembu's tweet comes a day after he refuted claims made by US-based business magazine Forbes alleging that he abandoned his soon-to-be ex-wife and their special needs son. The report also stated that Vembu is keeping them from receiving their fair share.

He took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that it is "complete fiction" that he abandoned his estranged wife and son. "They enjoy a far richer life than I do and I have supported them fully," Vembu said in a Twitter thread.