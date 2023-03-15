Sridhar Vembu says he faced 'vicious' online trolling over row with estranged wife

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu said, 'What the mob doesn't get is it only makes me stronger.'

Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu on Wednesday said that he faced 'vicious' online trolling and thanked his supporters for having his back. This comes days after reports of his row with his estranged wife Pramila Srinivasan were published.

"I am truly grateful for the outpouring of support. Thank you," Vembu tweeted. "I am also thankful that I got free real-time training on how to face a vicious online mob. What the mob doesn't get is it only makes me stronger. And I will continue my work."



Sridhar Vembu's tweet comes a day after he refuted claims made by US-based business magazine Forbes alleging that he abandoned his soon-to-be ex-wife and their special needs son. The report also stated that Vembu is keeping them from receiving their fair share.

He took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that it is "complete fiction" that he abandoned his estranged wife and son. "They enjoy a far richer life than I do and I have supported them fully," Vembu said in a Twitter thread.



As per the Forbes report, in the divorce case in California, where they lived together for years, Srinivasan claimed that Vembu deliberately got rid of a big chunk of his Zoho stake in a complex transaction that moved Zoho’s intellectual property to India and eventually placed the majority of the shares with his sister and her husband, without ever telling her.

Vembu, however, said that no such transfers took place.

"I never ever transferred my shares in the company to anyone else. I lived in the US for the first 24 years of our 27-year history and much of what constitutes the company was built in India. That is reflected in the ownership. It is complete fiction to say I financially abandoned Pramila and my son. They enjoy a far richer life than I do and I have supported them fully," he wrote in the Twitter thread.

