Sri Lanka says there's enough facts to prove Ravana was first to use aircraft, asks citizens to help with research

The Sri Lankan government is convinced that demon king Ravana was the first person in the world to fly an aircraft but needs more documented evidence to prove it.

To help the government in this ambitious mission, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Tourism and Aviation has put out an advertisement in newspapers, urging people to share whatever inputs and literature they have on Ravana to help establish the fact.

According to a News18 report, the Sri Lankan government believes that the king of Lanka – who is portrayed as a villain in the Indian epic Ramayana – was the world’s first aviator. They claim he flew an aircraft more than 5,000 years ago.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka now wants to understand how Ravana could employ such advanced technologies thousands of years ago, and what method he may have used, etc. For this, supporting documents and research material will be required and it would not be possible for the island nation to reinstate itself as the pioneer of aviation without the help of its citizens.

Commenting on the exercise, Shashi Danatunge, ex-Vice Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority, said: “King Ravana was a genius. He was the first person to fly. He was an aviator. This is not mythology; it is a fact. There needs to be detailed research on this. In the next five years, we will prove this.”

A conference of civil aviation experts, historians, etc was held last year in Sri Lanka’s Katunayake, where it was concluded that Ravana, who is a revered figure in the country, first flew from Sri Lanka to India and back, 5,000 years ago. They, however, had dismissed stories that he had travelled to India to abduct Lord Ram’s wife Sita and snubbed it as only the “Indian version” of the story.