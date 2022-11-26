 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

'Squid Game' star charged with sexual misconduct

AFP
Nov 26, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

O Yeong-su played a vulnerable old man in the hit dystopian thriller. He won a historic Golden Globe for his performance.

Actor O Yeong-su.

"Squid Game" actor O Yeong-su has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct, South Korea's prosecutor told AFP Friday.

The 78-year-old in January became the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor in a series for his performance as a seemingly vulnerable old man in the mega-hit Netflix dystopian thriller.

According to local reports, the South Korean prosecution indicted him without detention on Thursday for allegedly improperly touching a woman's body in 2017.

Everything reported by local media on O "is not factually incorrect," an official from the Suwon District Prosecutor's Office told AFP, without giving further details.

Following the news, local reports said Seoul's culture ministry decided to stop airing a government commercial -- about its regulatory innovation -- featuring O.

"Squid Game" -- which imagines a macabre world in which marginalised people are pitted against one another in traditional children's games that turn deadly -- became Netflix's most popular series launch ever, drawing 111 million fans in less than four weeks after debuting in 2021.