Spotted: Prince William secretly selling magazines on the streets of London

Prince William was spotted selling magazines by a royal fan in London (Image credit: matthew-gardner/LinkedIn)

Prince William was spotted quietly selling magazines on the streets of London by a fan Thursday. The future king of England was doing his bit for charity yesterday when a passerby recognised him and requested him to pose for photographs that have since gone viral online.

According to retired Met Police chief superintendent Matthew Gardner, his brother-in-law had a chance encounter with Prince William on the streets of London and tried to covertly take a picture of the royal. William was dressed in casuals and would have gone unnoticed, but for the passerby who recognised him.

“My bother in law was in London today and saw a celebrity, so he took a photo at a distance,” wrote Gardner in his LinkedIn post. “The celebrity saw the ‘covert surveillance’ effort and crossed the road to investigate further. What an honour to have a private moment with our future King who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy.”

You can see the post here.

According to Gardner, William was selling ‘The Big Issue’ – a magazine that is generally sold by the homeless and the long-term unemployed to give them the opportunity to earn a living.

Gardner said that the royal did not let his brother-in-law leave without buying a copy of the magazine first. “The finale to this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother in law If he wanted to buy the ‘Big Issue’,” he wrote. When his brother-in-law responded saying he had no change, William whipped out a mobile card machine so he could pay electronically.

“At this point William produced a mobile card machine… you cannot teach that ! Priceless, or should I say ‘Princely’,” the retired cop concluded his post.

Prince William has been a longtime supporter of charities for the homeless, per various reports. He has previously said that his inspiration came from his mother, Princess Diana, who supported various charities to help those without homes.