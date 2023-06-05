Zlatan Ibrahimovic, football legend, retires at 41. Watch AC Milan’s 'GODbye' farewell

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is considered on the greats of football. (Image: @CFC_GUSTO/Twitter)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the iconic Swedish footballer, has officially announced his retirement from professional soccer at the age of 41. The illustrious striker bid farewell to the sport after AC Milan's victorious season finale against Hellas Verona, where he delivered an emotional speech to his fans at the San Siro stadium.

"It's time to say goodbye to football, but not to you," Ibrahimovic expressed, his voice filled with emotion.

"The first time I arrived, you gave me happiness, the second time, you gave me love. You welcomed me with open arms, made me feel at home, and I will be a Milanista my entire life,” he continued.

Watch his emotional and tears-filled farewell from AC Milan:

With an illustrious career spanning 24 years, Ibrahimovic showcased his talent at nine different clubs. He amassed a staggering 561 goals for both club and country, solidifying his status as one of the most prolific goal scorers in football history, according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

Ibrahimovic retires as Sweden's all-time leading goal scorer, having found the back of the net on 62 occasions in 121 international matches.

During a news conference following his retirement announcement, Ibrahimovic revealed that he intends to take some time off before deciding on his next steps. "For the moment, I just want to take some time and enjoy what I've done," he expressed. "It's not right to make decisions in a hurry. There's too much emotion right now. I want to take the summer off, reflect, and then we'll see."

The icon, who often referred to himself in the third person, was honoured with a tifo by Milan that spelled “Godbye”. Ibrahimovic has also called himself God on several occasions.

Ibrahimovic has played for Europe's elite clubs, including stints at Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United winning several trophies.