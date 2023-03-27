 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zareen and Borgohain’s gold medal wins open up more endorsement doors ahead of Paris Olympics

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

As Indian sportswomen break stereotypes and inspire fans with the stories of the challenges they faced in building a career in sports, they open up the doors to more sponsorship deals.

Boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen. Image Twitter nikhat_Zareen

India’s star boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen's gold medal wins in the women’s World Boxing Championships (WBC) will create an impact on the endorsement world as more brands seek to increase their association with sportspeople.

While Borgohain grabbed her first gold at a world championship, Zareen has become the second Indian to win multiple gold medals at World Boxing Championships.

It is a packed calendar for athletes, noted Divyanshu Singh, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of JSW Sports.

"The biggest challenge for athletes is that they are not as visible as cricketers. Now, the good thing is that there are Asian games coming up, we had world championships concluding with Indians winning four golds. Then there is the Paris Olympics next year for which the qualification events will start happening. So, there will be lot of buzz and this kind of big events really help athletes," he said.