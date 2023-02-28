 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WTT Star Contender Goa: Home advantage, key withdrawals may give Sathiyan the chance to make a mark

Arun Janardhan
Feb 28, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

Biggest world table tennis event to be held in India allows domestic players an opportunity to play the world’s best on home turf.

Sathiyan, 30, has worked on his speed, his fitness and mental conditioning that’s helping him play the big games. (Image via Twitter/sathiyantt)

One of the positives that came out of the downtime during the pandemic in 2020-21 was Gnanasekaran Sathiyan’s evolution as a player. “I have become more mature. I am taking better decisions on court. Off court, the pandemic helped me be more aware.”

The 30-year-old table tennis player, currently ranked No. 41 in the world, was someone who dwelled on tactics, to strategize about a game without focusing enough on himself. “To improve on my game, my technique, where to change my tactics, etc., the pandemic gave me the opportunity to focus on me. I felt that change happen. I have started to improve on my skills, I am trying to improve my weaponry,” he says over the phone.

Already a swift mover, Sathiyan has worked on his speed, his fitness and mental conditioning that’s helping him play the big games. “The (Tokyo 2021) Olympics was a big lesson, which I put to work at the Commonwealth Games (Birmingham 2022). There was a lot of pressure, but I could deliver. I am more mature and self-aware, about what I should be doing in critical situations. I have started to take control of myself at tournaments,” he says.

Sathiyan lost in the second round in Tokyo, a heart break as he calls it, but in the CWG last August, he won a singles bronze, a silver in the men’s doubles with Sharath Kamal and a team gold medal. In 2021, he also won his maiden national title.