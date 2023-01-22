 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vinesh Phogat's accusation against WFI chief is the latest in a long history of abuse in sports

Abhishek Mukherjee
Jan 22, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

According to a Rajya Sabha reply on 28 July 2022, there have been 30 complaints of sexual harassment against the coaching authority and staff of the Sports Authority of India between 2017 and 2022.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik at a protest in Delhi against WFI President on January 18, 2023.

The cold wave in Delhi could not discourage wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia – a roll-call for the who’s who of Indian wrestling – among others, from holding their sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar earlier this week.

Support came from fellow wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia, the boxing fraternity, and several others. On the afternoon of January 20, the wrestlers wrote to P.T. Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association.

Also read: Sports Ministry suspends WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar

The subject of the letter was self-explanatory: “Sexual harassment complaint against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Shri Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.”

The wrestlers called off the protest only after the Union sports minister promised that an oversight committee would probe the allegations and submit a report after four weeks. Singh will “step aside” for the same period.

The allegations were not a bolt out of the blue. To quote a Rajya Sabha reply on 28 July 2022, there have been 30 (two of them anonymous) complaints of sexual harassment against the coaching authority and staff of the Sports Authority of India between 2017 and 2022.