Wrestlers' MeToo: Neeraj Chopra backs protest day after PT Usha calls it 'indiscipline'

As three top wrestlers are on protest, accusing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, a row has erupted over comments made by iconic athlete PT Usha. Usha, who is the president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), said the protesting wrestlers lacked discipline as they hit the streets instead of approaching them.

"Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes' commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA," Usha told reporters after the sports body's executive committee meeting.

Asked if the IOA would reach out to the wrestlers since they are adamant that they would not leave the protest site until their demands are met, Usha shot back by saying, "Thoda toh discipline hona chahiye (there should be some discipline). Instead of coming to us they have gone straight to the streets. It's not good for sport."

In a press release, PT Usha added, "They are sitting on a dharna and asking all political parties to join them, and that is what disappoints me."

Decorated wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are the three central characters in the renewed protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the grapplers. They resumed their agitation against the wrestling federation's chief on Sunday, three months after they ended their sit-in protest following the formation of an oversight committee to probe into the serious allegations. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said the IOA president's statement is shocking. Related stories Rinku Singh is on a progression to become a cream player in IPL, says KKR assistant coach Abhishek N...

World Championships gold, 90m targets for Neeraj Chopra this year

Denied Chunida Ranji century: Gavaskar recalls 'faking' a catch Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra backed the three wrestlers, urging the authorities to take “quick action to ensure that justice is served”. “It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not,” the 25-year-old wrote in a statement which he tweeted. The IOA is yet to complete its probe into the allegations while the Sports Ministry has not yet made public the findings of six-member oversight panel that submitted its report on April 5. The protesting wrestlers also approached the Supreme Court, demanding arrest of the WFI boss. Earlier this week, Delhi Police had told the top court that the matter requires a preliminary probe before they could proceed with the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against Brij Bhushan Singh.

Moneycontrol News