 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Wrestlers' MeToo: Neeraj Chopra backs protest day after PT Usha calls it 'indiscipline'

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are the three central characters in the renewed protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Neeraj Chopra backed the protesting wrestlers and said quick action must be taken.

As three top wrestlers are on protest, accusing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, a row has erupted over comments made by iconic athlete PT Usha. Usha, who is the president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), said the protesting wrestlers lacked discipline as they hit the streets instead of approaching them.

"Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes' commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA," Usha told reporters after the sports body's executive committee meeting.

Asked if the IOA would reach out to the wrestlers since they are adamant that they would not leave the protest site until their demands are met, Usha shot back by saying, "Thoda toh discipline hona chahiye (there should be some discipline). Instead of coming to us they have gone straight to the streets. It's not good for sport."

In a press release, PT Usha added, "They are sitting on a dharna and asking all political parties to join them, and that is what disappoints me."