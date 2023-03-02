 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WPL franchise will starting inching towards break-even in the next cycle, says Delhi Capitals CEO

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 02, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

The franchise has closed all sponsorship deals for the women’s cricket team and is now choosing its official partners. There is much buzz in the market and many brands have come in, including one or two women-specific ones, Dhiraj Malhotra says.

The Delhi Capitals table at the Women's Premier League auction.

Delhi Capitals, which has extended its brand to bring under its umbrella a Women’s Premier League (WPL) team, is testing the waters with the new franchise but remains confident about its future growth.

This year is all about rolling out the WPL franchise, said Dhiraj Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer of Delhi Capitals.

“First year, the sponsors are conservative because they have to see the product to start believing in it. And then to sell it will be easier going forward and to get what we demand in terms of pricing,” Malhotra told Moneycontrol.

WPL’s first season will begin from March 4 and the final will be played on March 26.