WPL auction: 409 players to go under hammer

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 08:26 PM IST

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had told PTI on Monday that the entire 22 matches of the league will be held in Mumbai from March 4-26. The auction will be held in Mumbai on February 13.

Harmanpreet Kaur will go under the hammer at the inaugural Women's Premier League auction along with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone (Harmanpreet Kaur - Image: BCCI Twitter via ANI)

A total of 409 cricketers will go under the hammer at the inaugural Women's Premier League auction with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone keeping themselves in the highest base price bracket of Rs 50 lakh.

Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas of which eight are from the associate nations.

The total capped players are 202, while 199 are uncapped and eight are from the associate nations.