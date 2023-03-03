 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WPL 2023: When and where to watch the opening ceremony, Mumbai vs Gujarat match

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

Actors Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and musician AP Dhillon will be performing at the WPL opening ceremony.

WPL 2023 opening ceremony will be held on March 4.

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to begin from March 4 and the opening ceremony for the tournament will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The first match of the awaited tournament is between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

When does it start?

The opening ceremony is expected to start at 6:00 PM and the match starts at 7:30 PM.