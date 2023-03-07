WPL 2023: Free entry to Gujarat Giants vs RCB match on International Women's Day

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced free entry for spectators for the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played on International Women's Day (March 8) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Before the start of the tournament, the BCCI had announced free entry for girls and women for the tournament in an attempt to attract more women supporters to the venues.
Prior to the WPL, the BCCI had also made the entry free into venues for women for the India vs Australia T20I series.