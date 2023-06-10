World Test Championship final: Australia stretch overall lead to 374 vs India at lunch on Day 4

Umesh Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne on the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship Final (AP/PTI)

Australia remained in control of proceedings as they extended their overall lead to 374 by reaching 201 for 6 against India at lunch on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final in London on Saturday.

Starting the day at 123 for 4, Alex Carey (41 batting, 61 balls) and Cameron Green (25) added 43 runs for the sixth wicket after Umesh Yadav (2/32 in 12 overs) picked up the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne (41 off 126 balls) at the start of the day.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/45 in 18 overs) had the best figure among the Indian bowlers as he had Green played on while trying to play a forward defensive shot.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 469 and 201 for 6 in 70 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 41, Alex Carey 41 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 3/45).

India 1st Innings: 296.