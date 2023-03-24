 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

World Cup: Will IPL franchises keep India interests above commercial ones?

Guru Krishnan
Mar 24, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

Many India internationals are injured playing in the IPL circuit. While IPL franchises have spent so much money to win these players, they will try to get the best out of them. However, too much of cricket are taking a toll on players’ health. The ICC World Cup 2023 starts from October 5.

When it comes to managing player workload in the upcoming IPL, it is the respective franchises that call the shots.

The absence of many players owing to injuries has upset the Indian cricket team’s calculations for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. India is hosting the quadrennial event this year from October 5 to November 19.

Jasprit Bumrah (back injury), Shreyas Iyer (lower back), Prasidh Krishna (lumbar stress fracture), and Rishabh Pant (multiple injuries following car crash) are among those who are injured.

Is the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be blamed? The IPL franchises have spent crores of rupees to win these players.

Bumrah was acquired for Rs 12 crore by Mumbai Indians, Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders, Prasidh Krishna for Rs 10 crore by Rajasthan Royals, Mohammad Shami for Rs 6.25 crore by Gujarat Titans, and Shardul Thakur traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 10.75 crore.