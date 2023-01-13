 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hockey World Cup 2023: No support from anywhere, Wales' crowd-funded outfit wants to make it count

PTI
Jan 13, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

The passion to play hockey despite overwhelming odds, it seems, is the tonic for Wales players which keeps the excitement bubbling over.

The others get paid to represent their nation but this bunch of mavericks pay to play for the flag.

With next to negligible crowd support -- the biggest stadium in the country can accommodate 200 spectators -- and player having to shell out 1,000 pounds every year to play for the national team, only a band of diehard athletes can manage to dribble past the hardships and still sport broad smiles on their faces.

Wales, who are making their FIH Men's World Cup debut here, will be pleasantly surprised -- or, perhaps, awestruck -- when they see the stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela packed to the rafters.

Their journey to India perhaps hasn't been business-class either as the team had to resort to crowd-funding to raise 25,000 pounds to cover flights, accommodation and meals in the two host cities.

"Crowd-funding is part of the means to reduce the cost to the players. Players also contribute; every player pays 1,000 pound per year to play for Wales," said head coach Daniel Newcombe said ahead of his side's opening match against England.