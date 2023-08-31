World Cup 2023: Tickets for India games at Chennai, Delhi, Pune go on sale tonight

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India Jay Shah, former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan and ICC chief Geoff Allardice pose with ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy during the announcement of match schedule. (Image: PTI)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the much-anticipated tickets for India's World Cup matches in Chennai, Delhi, and Pune, will be up for grabs starting Thursday, August 31, at 8 PM (IST). The tickets will be sold through the official ticketing website, tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

India will square off against Australia on October 8 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The cricketing carnival will continue with India locking horns with Afghanistan on October 11 at New Delhi's Arun Jailey Stadium. Another riveting encounter awaits fans as India faces Bangladesh on October 19 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) in Pune.

For the other India matches, tickets will be released in phases. On September 1, aficionados can snag tickets for matches set in the picturesque locations of Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Mumbai. On September 2, tickets for India's fixtures in Bangalore and Kolkata will go live. Notably, the thrilling contest in Ahmedabad will have its tickets up for grabs on September 3, concluding the initial ticket release phase.

For those eager to witness the pinnacle of cricketing excellence, tickets for the highly anticipated semifinals and the grand finale will go live starting September 15. For non-Indian matches in the 2023 World Cup, tickets have already commenced on August 24, exclusively for Mastercard users, followed by a general release on August 25.

As cricket enthusiasts worldwide brace themselves for the cricketing spectacle of the year, securing a prized seat in the stadiums of Chennai, Delhi, Pune, and beyond becomes a paramount pursuit. With anticipation reaching a crescendo, it's time to dive into the fervor of the World Cup 2023 and be a part of cricketing history in the making.

With agency inputs