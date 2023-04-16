 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

World Championships gold, 90m targets for Neeraj Chopra this year

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

Chopra, who begins his season at the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meetings on May 5, had won a silver in the 2022 World Championships in USA, a year after clinching a historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

Talking about the Paris Olympics, Neeraj Chopra said, "There will be expectation and more pressure to win gold in Paris, so I will be even better prepared than Tokyo Olympics when I go to Paris."

Winning gold in the World Championships in August and breaching the "magical" 90m mark are Neeraj Chopra's targets this year as the star javelin thrower seeks to stay injury free in view of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chopra, who begins his season at the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meetings on May 5, had won a silver in the 2022 World Championships in USA, a year after clinching a historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

"It is going to be a long season this time, the Asian Games (javelin event) is going to be in October. I will try to stay away from injury, hoping for a successful as well healthy season," Chopra said from his current base in Turkey during a virtual interaction.

"I want to win gold in the World Championships in Hungary but there is no pressure whether I do it this time or later. I need to be better technically this year as the season is long," said the 25-year-old, who is currently training at the Gloria Sports Arena in Antalya, Turkey since April 1.